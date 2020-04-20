SAHRC to weigh in on claims of Africans being discriminated against in China

Last week, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) expressed its concern over reports that Africans were being evicted, forced to get tested and quarantined.

CAPE TOWN – The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) will weigh in on allegations that Africans are being discriminated against in China amid coronavirus fears.

Government urged Chinese authorities to investigate and take appropriate action.

The SAHRC will now engage with the Network of African Human Rights Institutions – to call on Chinese authorities to put an end to the discrimination of Africans.

It echoed Dirco's call to the African Group of Ambassadors in Beijing, to engage Chinese authorities – to ensure Africans are not subjected to any ill-treatment or rights violations.

Speaking during an interview with Newzroom Afrika on Sunday night, international relations and co-operation Minister Naledi Pandor said she had been assured by the Chinese government that they were dealing with the matter.

Pandor said the allegations had also been reported to the Chinese Embassy in South Africa.