SA COVID-19 cases reach 3,300 with 4 new deaths

In a statement, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the were 165 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,055.

JOHANNESBURG – The Department of Health on Monday said South Africa now had a total of 3,300 cases of the coronavirus.

The country has recorded four new deaths, bringing the new total to 58.

Gauteng still leads with the most cases as the province's numbers now sit at 1,170, followed by the Western Cape with 940 cases and KwaZulu Natal with 639.

The department said 121,510 tests have been done in both the private and public sectors.