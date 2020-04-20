Rand opens weaker as growth fears hurt riskier assets
The rand fell more than 4% versus the dollar last week, hurt by a surprise central bank interest rate cut and predictions that the domestic economy would suffer a severe contraction because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand opened weaker on Monday, mirroring moves elsewhere in emerging markets as fears over global economic growth dented appetite for riskier assets.
At 0600 GMT, the rand traded at R18.9100 versus the US dollar, roughly 0.6% weaker than its close on Friday.
The rand fell more than 4% versus the dollar last week, hurt by a surprise central bank interest rate cut and predictions that the domestic economy would suffer a severe contraction because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet is due to meet to discuss new measures to contain the economic impact of COVID-19, including whether to close ailing state airline South African Airways, which has been a major drain on state resources.
South Africa’s public finances were in bad shape before it detected its first case of the new coronavirus in March, constraining its ability to provide stimulus.
The country had recorded 3,158 coronavirus cases and 54 deaths as of Sunday.
South African government bonds were mixed in early trade, with the yield on the 2030 instrument down 6 basis points to 10.29% after rising earlier.
More in Business
-
Construction sector wants govt to allow them to return to work
-
G20 says COVID-19 exposed healthcare's weaknesses, but stays mum on Trump
-
Numsa, Sacca reject SAA mass retrenchment proposal
-
COVID-19 socio-economic recovery plan top of agenda at Cabinet meeting
-
Can SAA raise enough cash from assets sale to pay off its debts?
-
Earn up to 11.5% interest on one of the safest investments around
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.