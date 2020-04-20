Rand firms as focus turns to fiscal measures, stocks dip
At 1510 GMT, the rand traded at 18.7460 versus the US dollar, 0.23% firmer than its previous close.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand firmed in afternoon trade on Monday as the government discussed new measures to contain the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, while stocks dipped.
At 1510 GMT, the rand traded at 18.7460 versus the US dollar, 0.23% firmer than its previous close.
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet was due to meet to discuss new measures to contain the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, including whether to close ailing state airline South African Airways, which has been a major drain on resources.
Ramaphosa said in a weekly newsletter to the nation that the government would increase welfare provision to help poor households suffering because of a lockdown aimed at containing the country’s coronavirus outbreak.
South Africa’s public finances were in bad shape before it detected its first case of the new coronavirus in March, constraining its ability to provide stimulus.
Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM, said in a note that if a potential stimulus package of R1 trillion ($53.25 billion) - as reported by local media - became a reality, there could be some light at the end of the tunnel.
The Johannesburg Stock Exchange’s Top-40 index dipped 0.55% to close at 44,797 points, while the All-Share index weakened 0.58% to 48,850 points.
Banking shares fell 2.19%, with Absa down 2.15% at R81.51, and FirstRand falling 1.96% to R36.93.
Further losses were curbed by the bullion sector, which rose 2.12%, with Harmony Gold up 2.12% to R54.94 after it said it would it would resume operations up to 50% of their capacity after the government relaxed regulations on miners during the coronavirus lockdown.
In fixed income, the yield on the 2030 instrument was down 0.5 basis points at 10.300%.
More in Business
-
Govt officially bans selling of prepared food amid COVID-19 lockdown
-
2 Pick n Pay workers at Alex Mall test positive for COVID-19
-
VW agrees 620 mln euros payout to German
-
Construction sector wants govt to allow them to return to work
-
Rand opens weaker as growth fears hurt riskier assets
-
G20 says COVID-19 exposed healthcare's weaknesses, but stays mum on Trump
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.