Radebe to meet Lesotho PM, security chiefs and king amid growing tensions
On Sunday President Ramaphosa’s delegation met the divided four-party coalition government, civil society and diplomats amid growing calls for Tom Thabane to step down.
JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa’s envoy to Lesotho, former minister Jeff Radebe, said he was meeting security chiefs in that country on Monday as part his final assessment of the situation.
Radebe went to Lesotho a day after the country’s Prime Minister Tom Thabane deployed the army.
On Sunday, President Ramaphosa’s delegation met the divided four-party coalition government, civil society and diplomats amid growing calls for Thabane to step down.
Radebe said he would have a better assessment of the situation later on Monday.
“[We will meet with] the chiefs of security here in Lesotho as well as the Prime Minister and his Majesty the King. We will be able to make some observations and assessments of what is happening, as well as make our own recommendations.”
Embattled Prime Minister Thabane is facing murder charges for the killing of his second wife Lipolelo.
He has repeatedly tried to fire and suspend the police commissioner but the courts ruled against him.
The Constitutional Court also found that his decision to suspend parliament was irrational.
In his statement, Thabane said institutions are abusing the courts, freedom of speech and human rights.
