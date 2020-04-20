View all in Latest
Radebe: Lesotho Parly expected to conclude process for Thabane to retire

The government agreed earlier that it will ensure a dignified, graceful and secure retirement for Tom Thabane.

Lesotho's Prime Minister Tom Thabane. Picture: Facebook.
Lesotho's Prime Minister Tom Thabane. Picture: Facebook.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s special envoy, former Minister Jeff Radebe said the Parliament of Lesotho was expected to immediately conclude processes for Prime Minister Tom Thabane to retire.

The government agreed earlier that it will ensure a dignified, graceful and secure retirement for Thabane.

The divided coalition partners have signed an understating following Radebe’s visit.

Radebe and deputy ministers Candith Mashego-Dlamini and Zizi Kodwa have concluded their visit to Lesotho.

They were dispatched after embattled Thabane deployed the army on the streets.

Now Radebe said Thabane, who earlier said he would retire by the end of July, was now waiting on Parliament.

“The timeline is immediate, the deputy prime minister who is also the leader of the house indicated that he has spoken with the speaker in terms of the implementation of the Constitutional Court decision.”

Communications Minister Thesele Maseribane said the four parties of the coalition government remain committed to their agreement, the rule of law and a stable security sector.

“Coalition will work with other parties to ensure dignified and secure retirement of the prime minister.”

Radebe said he hadn’t seen the army on the streets since his arrival and he was assured they had gone back to the barracks.

