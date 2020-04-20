Proteas' tour to Sri Lanka postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

The series would have consisted of three one-day internationals and three T20 International matches.

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa and Sri Lanka Cricket on Monday jointly announced the postponement of the Proteas' tour to Sri Lanka that was scheduled to be played in the first half of June and consist of three one-day internationals and three T20 International matches.

The ODI leg would have been the Proteas' first commitment in the ICC’s new one-day league.

"It is very sad that we have been forced to take this step and we will re-schedule the tour as soon as cricket returns to a sense of normality and our international fixture list allows," commented CSA acting chief executive Jacques Faul.

"Our Proteas would not have been able to prepare properly taking our own lockdown situation into account and, more importantly, health considerations for our players, which are always paramount, were the over-riding factor," he added.

"It would have been a particularly important tour for us with the three ODIs counting for the new ICC one-day league and the T20 programme being part of our preparation for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup scheduled for Australia later this year. It is very frustrating for the players who want to build on the good form they showed at the backend of our home summer against Australia," Faul concluded.