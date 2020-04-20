Political parties react to Ramaphosa’s refusal to lift alcohol ban

On Friday, the president announced that the ban would remain in place for the remainder of the extended nationwide lockdown.

JOHANNESBURG – There’s been mixed reaction from political parties over President Cyril Ramaphosa’s refusal to lift the ban on alcohol sales.

On Friday, the president announced that the ban would remain in place for the remainder of the extended nationwide lockdown.

Ramaphosa said alcohol was a hindrance to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and was not deemed an essential service.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) strongly disagreed with some of Ramaphosa’s observations as the party’s Mathew Cuthbert explained: “We have put forward a smart lockdown model that speaks to opening up retail stores for the purchase of alcohol that allows people to buy alcohol between 10am and 3pm on weekdays.”

But the United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa said the president was correct.

“The liquor should not be sold during this period until the issue of coronavirus has been addressed successfully,” he said.

The Gauteng Liquor Forum opted not to challenge the matter in court as initially threatened.

