Patel wants more time to deal with legal action threat over sale of cooked food
Business group Sakeliga gave the minister until 9am on Monday morning to respond and the minister has now asked to be given at least until Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG - Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel has asked business group Sakeliga for more time to get legal advice, with the organisation threatening court action over the ban on the sale of prepared and cooked food.
Sakeliga gave the minister until 9am Monday morning to respond and the minister has now asked to be given at least until Wednesday.
Patel said that no one was allowed to sell these types of prepared foods during the lockdown. However, the organisation said that the prohibition was illegal.
Sakeliga's Daniel du Plessis said that in the meantime they were continuing with their preparation for legal action.
"Many people don't have the time or resources to cook food for themselves, so in many cases, some people might be too old, some people might be too busy, especially in this time, and it seems that there's no real reduction in risk."
WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 20 April 2020 AM
More in Local
-
SA coronavirus cases now at 3,158 with 54 deaths
-
MSF: Strandfontein homeless shelter could be a COVID-19, TB hotspot
-
Uncertainty around resumption of school causing anxiety, panic for teachers
-
Gauteng Cogta MEC Maile to meet with mayors over land invasions
-
COVID-19: Release some from overcrowded jails or we're striking - prisoners
-
Numsa, Sacca reject SAA mass retrenchment proposal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.