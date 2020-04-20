Patel wants more time to deal with legal action threat over sale of cooked food

Business group Sakeliga gave the minister until 9am on Monday morning to respond and the minister has now asked to be given at least until Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel has asked business group Sakeliga for more time to get legal advice, with the organisation threatening court action over the ban on the sale of prepared and cooked food.

Patel said that no one was allowed to sell these types of prepared foods during the lockdown. However, the organisation said that the prohibition was illegal.

Patel said that no one was allowed to sell these types of prepared foods during the lockdown. However, the organisation said that the prohibition was illegal.

Sakeliga's Daniel du Plessis said that in the meantime they were continuing with their preparation for legal action.

"Many people don't have the time or resources to cook food for themselves, so in many cases, some people might be too old, some people might be too busy, especially in this time, and it seems that there's no real reduction in risk."

