Numsa, Sacca reject SAA mass retrenchment proposal
SAA's business rescue practitioners have recommended that 4,700 workers be retrenched by the end of the month due to the airline's cash crunch.
JOHANNESBURG - Both Numsa and the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) have rejected the mass retrenchment proposal by SAA business practitioners.
The practitioners have recommended that 4,700 workers be retrenched by the end of the month due to the airline's cash crunch.
The proposal comes after government rejected the latest bailout request of R10 billion last week.
The unions said that they'd tried to get answers to their questions but were only being given excuses.
Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said that job cuts were the easy way out.
"We've always believed that South African Airways can be saved and these are the kinds of discussions we're been having with the DPE in terms of a solution for this airline and a long-term strategy, which is based on the survival of South African Airways."
According to the proposal, employees would be entitled to one week's pay for every year of service, one month's wages in lieu of notice pay and pay for outstanding annual leave.
