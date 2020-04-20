Need for stricter measures to prevent more KZN COVID-19 deaths - Zikalala

The premier said too many people and institutions appeared to be flouting the regulations of the Disaster Management Act and officials were left with no choice but to ramp up their operations.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala on Sunday said he was planning to ask the national government to deploy additional law enforcement officers.

The premier said this would assist the province as it grappled to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Zikalala said too many people and institutions appeared to be flouting the regulations of the Disaster Management Act and officials were left with no choice but to ramp up their operations.

While KZN is ranked third in terms of national COVID-19 infections, it had the highest number of deaths in the country.

Zikalala said there was a need for stricter measures to prevent more fatalities.

“We have observed that in some parts of Durban CBD, townships, and suburbs we see a very high number of cars on the road, as well as pedestrians. We've also noticed that many people, especially the youth, do not practice social distancing and can be seen roaming the streets and that is worrying,” he said.



The province had also done away with the policy of self-isolation at home in a bid to prevent more domestic transmissions of the virus.

