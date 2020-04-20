View all in Latest
Man appears in Prieska court on a charge of human trafficking

It's alleged the suspect recruited the 22-year-old victim last month under the false pretence that she was going to get a job in Prieska, in the Northern Cape.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
40 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – A man has appeared in the Prieska Magistrates Court, in the Northern Cape, on Monday for allegedly trafficking a female victim from Gauteng to the Northern Cape.

It's alleged the suspect recruited the 22-year-old victim last month under the false pretense that she was going to get a job in Prieska.

Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi said the woman claimed that after she arrived, she was locked up inside a house, raped and continually assaulted.

“On Saturday, an operation was conducted by the Serious and Organised Crimes Investigation Unit and [they] arrested a foreign national for trafficking in persons.”

Mnisi said investigations were still ongoing.

