View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 14°C
Go

Makhubo: Officials following up on illegal land occupation in Lawley

Mayor Geoff Makhubo visited the Kokotela informal settlement on Monday afternoon after over 80 shacks were destroyed by the Red Ants last week.

15 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo said officials were following up on leads regarding a suspected syndicate involved in illegal land occupation in Lawley, south of Johannesburg.

Makhubo visited the Kokotela informal settlement on Monday afternoon after over 80 shacks were destroyed by the Red Ants last week.

At least five people, including a South African National Defence Force member, have been arrested in connection with land grabs in the area.

Makhubo has visited disgruntled residents of the Lawley informal settlement following claims that some people who had actively occupied shacks were evicted, and their homes destroyed.

Makhubo said should the claims be true, those responsible would be called to account.

Meanwhile, the Joburg mayor said the arrests of more people believed to be behind the selling of illegal shacks in the city was imminent.

Makhubo said the city was speaking to families who have been left homeless after their structures were demolished to offer social support.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA