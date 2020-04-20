Makhubo: Officials following up on illegal land occupation in Lawley
Mayor Geoff Makhubo visited the Kokotela informal settlement on Monday afternoon after over 80 shacks were destroyed by the Red Ants last week.
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo said officials were following up on leads regarding a suspected syndicate involved in illegal land occupation in Lawley, south of Johannesburg.
Makhubo visited the Kokotela informal settlement on Monday afternoon after over 80 shacks were destroyed by the Red Ants last week.
At least five people, including a South African National Defence Force member, have been arrested in connection with land grabs in the area.
Makhubo has visited disgruntled residents of the Lawley informal settlement following claims that some people who had actively occupied shacks were evicted, and their homes destroyed.
Makhubo said should the claims be true, those responsible would be called to account.
Meanwhile, the Joburg mayor said the arrests of more people believed to be behind the selling of illegal shacks in the city was imminent.
Makhubo said the city was speaking to families who have been left homeless after their structures were demolished to offer social support.
