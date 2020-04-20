Lesotho ditches SA company over disagreement around Matekane's COVID-19 donation

The Lesotho government has ditched the SA based company brought by businessman Sam Matekane, who pledged millions towards the fight against the virus.

JOHANNESBURG – Lesotho has ditched South African company Liselo Labs that was looking to make millions in COVID-19 testing after Eyewitness News started asking questions

Lesotho businessman Sam Matekane donated COVID-19 testing equipment that he bought from Liselo Labs and then introduced the company to the government to conduct the tests, but for additional fees.

Matekane told _EWN _that he would donate equipment, technology and transport to the tune of R25 million to R30 million to initially test 50,000 people.

He said he introduced Liselo to the government to pitch their own deal independently.

Health Minister Nkaku Kabi said he initially believed Matekane was funding both equipment and testing, but now Liselo wants between R350 to R500 per test – a minimum R18 million for the first 50,000 people.

He said that part of the deal was off.

“We came to agree and conclude that we accept the offer from Matekane but the package that goes with it, being Liselo, having not followed procurement procedures for the charges they are putting on there – there has to be procurement and open tender for others to compete.”

The minister said the other challenge was that the World Health Organisation (WHO) had not approved Liselo tests, so they would still need to be verified by the National Institute for Communicable Disease (NICD).

He said the WHO said if Lesotho did the unaccredited tests, it would withdraw its funding that pays for verification with the NICD.

“The WHO was quite explicit that they were not invited to pre-qualify and pre-approve so that they are comfortable with the results and the payment of 500 maloti per test would be duplication”.

Kabi said government laboratories staff were ready to do COVID-19 tests with the donated equipment.

Matekane maintains he was not using his influence to strong-arm government to give the contract to Liselo, and his donation will go ahead with or without the company.

Meanwhile, Liselo marketing director Victor Ntšekhe said the company came in as implementing agency for Matekane and had delivered the equipment, but it was prepared to subject itself to procurement processes for its proposal.

But Ntšekhe said he was not aware of the funding and validation challenges stated by the minister.

He said Liselo was accredited in South Africa and was confident its tests would be accepted by the WHO, but didn’t provide details of which body the company was accredited.

_EWN _checked with the South African National Accreditation System (Sanas), which confirmed that it doesn’t have Liselo in its database.

However, Sanas said its accreditation for medical laboratories was not regulated, as such not compulsory, and at the moment, there are no medical laboratories accredited specifically for COVID-19 medical testing, as it is a new virus.

Lesotho does not have any confirmed coronavirus cases, but the Minister of Finance Moeketsi Majoro told EWN he is not convinced there are no infections.