Zuma’s bid to stop his corruption trial being reviewed - lawyer

Former President Jacob Zuma approached the Constitutional Court to appeal the dismissal of his application for a permanent stay of prosecution.

JOHANNESBURG - Jacob Zuma’s new lawyer Eric Mabuza has told Eyewitness News that the former president’s constitutional bid to stop his corruption trial was being reviewed.

On Monday, Mabuza said a decision would be announced soon on the fate of that application.

The former president faces charges linked to the multi-billion-rand arms deal.

After the Pietermaritzburg High Court dismissed Zuma’s application to halt his corruption trial, the former president believed another court would come to a different conclusion.

But the KwaZulu-Natal court disagreed and refused to grant him leave to appeal the ruling.

He then approached the Supreme Court of Appeal where he lost once again before deciding to approach the Constitutional Court.

Mabuza has now suggested that the application in the highest court may be put on ice.

He said everyone would know what would happen to that application in the next few days.