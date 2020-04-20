It's a beautiful rumour: Sukazi on buying Bloem Celtic's Absa Prem status
Having won the Nedbank Cup last season, many would have thought the team would be challengers for promotion to the top flight however they are 12th in the Glad Africa championship.
JOHANNESBURG - TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi has described claims that he is looking to buy the Absa Premiership status of Bloemfontein Celtic as a ‘beautiful rumour’.
But with Sukazi believing his team should be in the top flight, he has had this to say on Celtic: “I would qualify it as a beautiful rumour”, he said on 702’s SportsTalk on Sunday evening.
“I haven’t heard much about them being available but certainly, if they are, it’s an opportunity we will pursue. Maybe, you never know, come next season you might see us in the premier division.”
Sukazi sa_d _the team’s form over the last few seasons was deserving of top-flight status.
“It’s either you win promotion directly or if you can’t, you acquire the status of a professional club,” he said. “If there could be any club that is available today and they present themselves to us, as TS Galaxy, that is an opportunity we want. It’s an opportunity we are going to take at all costs”.
