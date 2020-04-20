Homeschooling during lockdown: A new COVID-19 challenge for parents

One parent is battling to understand the complexities of digital learning, and at times he's learning more form his children than the other way round.

CAPE TOWN - As thousands of South Africans work from home, many more who're parents have been forced at the same time to learn how to teach.

Homeschooling has become the new norm under lockdown. But many parents, even those who are teachers, are finding it challenging.

"Routine, routine, routine. It's important to be in a routine."

This is the key advice from teachers, who agree that routine is exceptionally important for children. But it's easier said than done, even for professional educators.

"The boys are not interested. We are all battling to get boys to sit and stop playing. Because they just aren't in that frame of mind. That is my biggest challenge at the moment," one parent said.

Another parent is battling to understand the complexities of digital learning and at times he's learning more form his children than the other way round.

"The way in which we even did algebra was very different because they're using a lot of technology and we used to do handwriting and calculating almost on our hand."

With no signal on a date for schools to return, some parents might just be in for a long haul.

The Basic Education Department has made it clear they can't just write off the year but the resumption of schooling, as with so many other things at the moment, will depend on the disease curve.

