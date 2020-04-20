View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 14°C
Go

Homeschooling during lockdown: A new COVID-19 challenge for parents

One parent is battling to understand the complexities of digital learning, and at times he's learning more form his children than the other way round.

Picture: 123rf.com
Picture: 123rf.com
58 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - As thousands of South Africans work from home, many more who're parents have been forced at the same time to learn how to teach.

Homeschooling has become the new norm under lockdown. But many parents, even those who are teachers, are finding it challenging.

"Routine, routine, routine. It's important to be in a routine."

This is the key advice from teachers, who agree that routine is exceptionally important for children. But it's easier said than done, even for professional educators.

"The boys are not interested. We are all battling to get boys to sit and stop playing. Because they just aren't in that frame of mind. That is my biggest challenge at the moment," one parent said.

Another parent is battling to understand the complexities of digital learning and at times he's learning more form his children than the other way round.

"The way in which we even did algebra was very different because they're using a lot of technology and we used to do handwriting and calculating almost on our hand."

With no signal on a date for schools to return, some parents might just be in for a long haul.

The Basic Education Department has made it clear they can't just write off the year but the resumption of schooling, as with so many other things at the moment, will depend on the disease curve.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA