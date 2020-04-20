View all in Latest
Gauteng pharmacy ordered to donate goods after surging prices

Centrum Pharmacy in Boksburg had inflated its prices by 150%, which is a far cry from the permitted mark-up of non-essential items.

FILE: It's understood the pharmacy did not sell masks before the lockdown and procured the goods after the announcement of the state of national disaster last month. Picture: 123rf.
FILE: It's understood the pharmacy did not sell masks before the lockdown and procured the goods after the announcement of the state of national disaster last month. Picture: 123rf.
36 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Competition Tribunal has ordered a Gauteng pharmacy to donate goods worth thousands of rands to two old age homes after it was found charging excessive prices for face masks.

Centrum Pharmacy in Boksburg had inflated its prices by 150%, which is a far cry from the permitted mark-up of non-essential items.

It's understood the pharmacy did not sell masks before the lockdown and procured the goods after the announcement of the state of national disaster last month.

It's now been ordered to donate sanitisers, surgical gloves and face masks worth over R25,000 to two old age homes.

The Competition Commission's Sipho Ngwema said this case was one of many since the start of the lockdown.

“We received a number of complaints on various items, particularly the main hygiene products that have been essential to COVID-19, which have been sanitsers, face masks and also surgical gloves. There are also other complaints that have to do with basic food items, so we are investigating those.”

