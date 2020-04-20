EC ANC chief whip in court for drunk driving, breaking lockdown rules
The party's chief whip in the Chris Hani District Municipality, Madoda Papiyana, was arrested on Friday.
CAPE TOWN - A top African National Congress (ANC) official has appeared in court for drunk driving and contravening lockdown regulations.
The matter has been postponed to Thursday for a formal bail application.
Papiyana has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and contravening the Disaster Management Act for the unlawful transportation of liquor.
The 39-year-old was stopped at a roadblock between Elliot and Cala in the Eastern Cape on Friday, but he fled.
Officers gave chase and cornered him in Ngcobo.
Police discovered he was drunk and had an assortment of liquor in his vehicle.
The National Prosecuting Authority said it was later established Papiyana had an outstanding warrant of arrest for speeding in the Free State.
He remains in custody.
