Duchess Meghan hopes 'Elephant' documentary will inspire others
LONDON – Duchess Meghan hopes her new Disney+ documentary will inspire people to take care of each other, this planet, and animals in a very different way.
The 38-year-old star recorded a top-secret voiceover for _Elephant _- which follows African elephant Shani and her son Jomo on an epic journey across the Kalahari Desert - at Pinewood Studios in London last year and hopes it will help people to understand more about the need for conservation.
In an interview which aired on Good Morning America, she said: "I hope that when people see this film, they see how connected we all are and if we had more of an awareness about the obstacles they're facing, I think we'd take care of each other, this planet, and animals in a very different way.
"I'm really grateful to have the opportunity to be a part of bringing the story of the elephants to life. I've been very lucky to be able to have hands-on experience with elephants in their natural habitat.
"When you spend time connecting to them and the other wildlife, you really understand we have a role to play in their preservation and their safety. These creatures are so majestic and at the same time they are so sensitive and so connected. We see in this film just how remarkable they are. Their memories are amazing. The close connection of the herd, the protectiveness of their young. I think they're a lot more like us than they are different."
Meanwhile, it was previously revealed that Meghan's husband, Prince Harry, 35, gave her some advice when she was recording the voiceover.
Director Mark Linfield explained: "We had Harry from the cheap seats in the back sort of suggesting some alternative pronunciations."
And producer Vanessa Berlowitz clarified: "Only on the African words because obviously he's spent so much time in Botswana."
