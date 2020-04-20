Delvina Europa’s murder trial suffers delay due to lockdown
CAPE TOWN – The case against an Elim man accused of the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl has been postponed to August, adding to the number of serious court matters that have had to be postponed during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Delvina Europa's murder rocked the Overberg town in March last year.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Reagan Zietsman was expected to appear in the Western Cape High Court on 11 August for a possible plea and sentencing agreement.
The accused earlier on Monday appeared in absentia, in line with government regulations to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Zietsman, who was known to the deceased and her family, was taken in for questioning hours after Europa's body was found among bushes behind a school in the community.
The six-year-old girl's death came just months after the sudden death of her mother after which she was placed in the care of an aunt.
The last time the girl's aunt saw her alive, she was meant to stay over at a neighbour’s house to catch a lift with them to visit her father in Cape Town.
Europa never left the Overberg town.
She was the fifth child murdered in the Overberg region since 2013.
