COVID-19 socio-economic recovery plan top of agenda at Cabinet meeting
It's day 25 of the national lockdown and there are concerns that the president could once again extend the home confinement period as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to rise.
JOHANNESBURG - Cabinet members will on Monday discuss ways to strengthen South Africa’s socio-economic recovery plan, with many buckling under financial pressure as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) nationwide lockdown.
All Cabinet clusters were asked to work together to come up with a single document outlining the key priorities of the country's plan to help citizens and businesses survive the crisis.
It's day 25 of the national lockdown and there are concerns that President Cyril Ramaphosa could once again extend the home confinement period as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to rise.
Cabinet was expected to meet on Monday to discuss all matters related to coronavirus and the consequences of the recent downgrades by rating agencies.
But it remains to be seen just how far government’s socio-economic recovery plan would be able to go to help the country get back on its feet once this pandemic is under control.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Politics
-
Political parties react to Ramaphosa’s refusal to lift alcohol ban
-
COVID-19 challenges loom as Parliament seeks to play catch-up
-
Parly probe into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office to resume after lockdown
-
Parly police committee wants to meet with SAPS over lockdown brutality claims
-
EXCLUSIVE: Motlanthe: COVID-19 pandemic is exposing lived experiences of SA
-
Cabinet wants more time to finalise post-COVID-19 recovery plan
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.