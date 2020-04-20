COVID-19 socio-economic recovery plan top of agenda at Cabinet meeting

It's day 25 of the national lockdown and there are concerns that the president could once again extend the home confinement period as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to rise.

JOHANNESBURG - Cabinet members will on Monday discuss ways to strengthen South Africa’s socio-economic recovery plan, with many buckling under financial pressure as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) nationwide lockdown.

All Cabinet clusters were asked to work together to come up with a single document outlining the key priorities of the country's plan to help citizens and businesses survive the crisis.

It's day 25 of the national lockdown and there are concerns that President Cyril Ramaphosa could once again extend the home confinement period as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to rise.

Cabinet was expected to meet on Monday to discuss all matters related to coronavirus and the consequences of the recent downgrades by rating agencies.

But it remains to be seen just how far government’s socio-economic recovery plan would be able to go to help the country get back on its feet once this pandemic is under control.

