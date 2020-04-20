View all in Latest
COVID-19: Release some from overcrowded jails or we're striking - prisoners

Prisoners say they will go on a hunger strike due to overcrowding after more than 90 prisoners and jail staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com
20 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Prisoners and those awaiting trial are going on hunger strike in a bid to force government to release inmates in order to protect them from COVID-19 in overcrowded jails.

More than 90 prisoners and Correctional Services staff members tested positive for coronavirus, raising concerns over the spread of the pandemic in overcrowded facilities.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by 375 over the weekend with the total number of infections now at 3,158.

The South African Prisoners Organisation for Human Rights (Sapohr) said inmates would skip meals from Monday morning to try and force government to consider the early release of certain inmates amid the growing spread of COVID-19 in cells.

Sapohr’s leader Golden Miles Bhudu listed the following for early release: “A release of non-violent first-time offenders. We are demanding that prisoners who are serving more than 10 years, prisoners over 60 years, terminally ill prisoners, parents with dependent children.”

Bhudu said if government did not listen to their demands, they would intensify their hunger strike by stripping off their clothes, adding that not every prisoner was a rapist, child molestor or murderer.

“We are going to go to the kitchen naked,” he said.

The inmates are demanding they be allowed to hand over a list of their grievances to Justice Minister Ronald Lamola.

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA