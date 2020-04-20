COVID-19: Release some from overcrowded jails or we're striking - prisoners
Prisoners say they will go on a hunger strike due to overcrowding after more than 90 prisoners and jail staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.
JOHANNESBURG - Prisoners and those awaiting trial are going on hunger strike in a bid to force government to release inmates in order to protect them from COVID-19 in overcrowded jails.
More than 90 prisoners and Correctional Services staff members tested positive for coronavirus, raising concerns over the spread of the pandemic in overcrowded facilities.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by 375 over the weekend with the total number of infections now at 3,158.
The South African Prisoners Organisation for Human Rights (Sapohr) said inmates would skip meals from Monday morning to try and force government to consider the early release of certain inmates amid the growing spread of COVID-19 in cells.
Sapohr’s leader Golden Miles Bhudu listed the following for early release: “A release of non-violent first-time offenders. We are demanding that prisoners who are serving more than 10 years, prisoners over 60 years, terminally ill prisoners, parents with dependent children.”
Bhudu said if government did not listen to their demands, they would intensify their hunger strike by stripping off their clothes, adding that not every prisoner was a rapist, child molestor or murderer.
“We are going to go to the kitchen naked,” he said.
The inmates are demanding they be allowed to hand over a list of their grievances to Justice Minister Ronald Lamola.
More in Local
-
Numsa, Sacca reject SAA mass retrenchment proposal
-
Homeschooling during lockdown: A new COVID-19 challenge for parents
-
Need for stricter measures to prevent more KZN COVID-19 deaths - Zikalala
-
CoCT seeks relaxation of lockdown regulations on public transport
-
WC records 63 incidents of burglary, vandalism of schools during lockdown
-
COVID-19 socio-economic recovery plan top of agenda at Cabinet meeting
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.