COVID-19 quick insights from 29 April
South Africa records two more deaths, Health Minister awaits average daily transmission rate to have better sense of where country is at, IMF and World Bank call for more assistance for Africa and Europe's worst-hit countries see drop-off in death rates.
CAPE TOWN - South Africa records two more deaths, Health Minister awaits average daily transmission rate to have better sense of where country is at, IMF and World Bank call for more assistance for Africa and Europe's worst-hit countries see drop-off in death rates.
OUR FOURTH WEEKEND IN LOCKDOWN
BY THE NUMBERS
• Total infections now stand at 3,158.
• Total number of deaths now stands at 54 – with 2 more recorded over the past 24 hours (one in the Western Cape and one in KZN).
• Total number of people tested 114,711 – that number is rising rapidly, as the NHLS doubles down, and mass screening and testing campaigns gain momentum.
• Globally, more than 2.3 million cases have been confirmed since the virus emerged in Wuhan, and more than 162,000 have died as a result.
CRUCIAL DAY... OR NOT...
• On Monday, Salim Abdool Karim gave a comprehensive technical briefing about the numbers and the models that are tracking the disease and informing the public health response and the decision to lockdown.
• He said this past week would be crucial and spoke about Saturday the 18th as being the day where we would have a far better sense of where we stand.
• He told the nation the average daily transmission rate is the key number to watch. At the time, he said they are looking for a number in the range between 44 and 89 per day.
• The Health Minister on Sunday said that average daily transmission rate currently stood at roughly 90-95. However, he made the point that that is not far off statistically, and was the subject of discussion at an inter-ministerial advisory committee meeting on Sunday night.
• He explained that a 50-100 range is statistically acceptable too.
• They will now be looking very closely at the percentage change in infection rates as well as the average daily transmission rate.
• The Health Minister refused to speculate on the status of the lockdown – whether it might be extended, but referenced the importance of balancing the risks to the economy, the risks to hunger and food security, and still be able to contain and slow the virus.
• Says in the next few days they are hoping to have enough information to have a better view of the situation and possibly a better sense of what will happen with the lockdown.
THE ECONOMY
• The IMF and the World Bank have called for urgent assistance for Africa to help deal with the pandemic.
• The continent needs at least $114 billion to cover urgent fiscal needs.
• But even after pledges of support from bilateral, multilateral and private creditors, there’s still a gap of about $44 billion.
• This all emerged during the weekend spring meetings of the World Bank and the IMF – which were all held online.
GLOBALLY
• Death rates in the worst-hit EU nations of Italy and Spain appear to be dropping off, with Italy recording its lowest daily death toll in a week and Spain recording its lowest daily death toll in a month.
• The Netherlands has also reported lowest daily increase in deaths since 26 March.
• Health ministers from the G20 held virtual meetings on Sunday night to work on a joint response to the pandemic – they're expected to issue a statement on that.
• Australia has become the latest nation to demand an international investigation into the origins of COVID-19 and how it spread - it’s also questioned China’s transparency.
• Pope Francis has called for an all-embracing vision of the world after the COVID-19 crisis, warning that moving on without global solidarity or excluding sectors of society from the recovery would result in "an even worse virus".
More in Local
-
SA COVID-19 cases now sitting at 3,158 with 2 new deaths
-
'Phased-in resumption of school year workable, but stretching to July excessive'
-
EC Health MEC calls for stringent regulations around funerals amid COVID-19
-
SAHRC vows to protect dignity of the homeless at Strandontein shelter
-
CoCT calls on public transport regulations to be relaxed amid lockdown
-
Self-isolation for KZN COVID-19 patients allowed no more: Simelane-Zulu
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.