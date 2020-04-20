View all in Latest
COVID-19 Global view: Nearly 2.5 mln infections, US protests over regulations

There are more than 2.4 million people infected with the coronavirus worldwide, at least 165,000 have died.

Medical workers take in patients at a special coronavirus intake area at Maimonides Medical Center on 7 April 2020 in the Borough Park neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Picture: AFP
23 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – The COVID-19 pandemic has infected more than 2.4 million people globally and has killed at least 165,000 worldwide.

The US has more than 759,000 cases and over 40,000 deaths.

Despite this, protestors in several states came out over the weekend to oppose stay-at-home orders.

In Germany, Bavaria is to make it compulsory to wear masks in all shops and on public transport.

That government has on Monday announced it will introduce "oral and nose protection obligation" from next week.

It's the first state in western Germany to introduce such regulations.

New Zealand will extend lockdown measures by a week, after which it will move to a lower level of restrictions.

In Asia, Japan is offering sex workers financial aid, but the workers say these packages are simply not enough.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

