COVID-19 challenges loom as Parliament seeks to play catch-up

CAPE TOWN - As the nation heads down what it hopes is the last stretch of the hard national lockdown, its most important executive oversight body is getting back to work.

Parliament had its hands full before the lockdown, with over 20 pieces of legislation before various committees in the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

The extension of the lockdown means most of these will have to be put on the back burner.

So what does this mean for key government policies like the Traditional Courts Bill and the much-vaunted National Health Insurance Bill?

As of 20 March, there were 19 bills before committees and on the National Assembly order paper.

They range from major new legislation like the National Health Insurance Bill to amendments and changes to existing legislative pieces, like Julius Malema’s proposed SA Reserve Bank Amendment Bill.

Whether big or small, the passage of these bills will affect everyday South Africans lives.

And in the era of social distancing, the requirements for public hearings become more difficult to fulfil.

That means hashing out long-awaited legislation like the constitutional change to allow for land expropriation without compensation could well drag on quite a bit longer.

"We should be slow in the way we're returning to the way we operated before, so we will explore the possibility of limiting the number of MPs who can attend meetings."

And even though members of Parliament have been ordered to get back to work and show up virtually to actively exercise oversight, deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli acknowledges the bulk of their work will be urgent and COVID-19 related.

