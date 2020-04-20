Construction sector wants govt to allow them to return to work
The COVID -19 Construction Rapid Response Task Team on Monday called for an immediate reopening of live construction sites, which were forced to shut down when the lockdown came into effect last month.
JOHANNESBURG - The construction industry is calling on government to allow the sector to return to work in a bid to ease the impact of the nationwide lockdown on businesses and employees.
The task team's John Matthews said construction work would recommence under strict health and safety measures as an essential service.
Mathews said South Africa’s construction sector, which provides employment to millions of people, is facing irrecoverable damage.
“Because of the no work situation, we have a lot of employees that are not generating an income and that in itself is also a problem. And we must not forget our professionals, everybody working in the value chain - suppliers up and down the chain - will continue to be affected even though we are suggesting a staggered approach in terms of opening up the industry,” he said.
