CoCT seeks relaxation of lockdown regulations on public transport

The city wants national government to relax the operating hours to reduce the number of people travelling during peak hours.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town wants government to make all modes of public transport available to commuters during lockdown.

The city is asking for COVID-19 regulations on public transport to be relaxed to support industry roleplayers.

Transport Mayco member Felicity Purchase said that passengers would also not have to stand in long queues to board a taxi.

The second phase of the lockdown has seen many of the lockdown rules remain intact.

Purchase said that passengers would no longer have to stand in long queues to board a taxi should their proposals be accepted.

She said that their proposed amendments were aimed at clarifying contradicting regulations.

Physical distancing on buses and taxis also needs to be improved as well as the sanitisation of vehicles, and the provision of hand sanitiser to commuters.

Purchase said that to extend the operating hours for all public transport services could reduce the number of commuters in the morning and afternoon peak hour periods.

Passengers can either be allowed to travel in the afternoon, between 12pm and 2pm.

The alternative to this, Purchase said, would be to allow all public transport operators to transport passengers from 5am until 8pm daily.

At present, commuters can only access public transport between 5am and 10am in the morning and 4pm and 9pm in the evening.

Longer operating hours will assist with the easing of queues at taxi-ranks, bus stations and stops, and at other interchanges.

