Khayelitsha metro police officer tests positive for COVID-19
Local
The city's Richard Bosman said the officer tested positive over the weekend and was in isolation.
CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town has confirmed that a metro police officer based in Khayelitsha has tested positive for COVID-19.
On Monday, the city's Richard Bosman said the officer tested positive over the weekend and was in isolation.
He said all staff that had been on shift with him recently had gone into self-isolation for a few days.
Bosman said staff were operating from a caravan outside the metro police building in Khayelitsha.
“We have a temporary van until it is safe to go back into the building. We normally give it 48 to 72 hours.”
