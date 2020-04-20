Boycott e-learning until all students are brought on board - Sascoc
The move to migrate to learning online has been met with a backlash from student organisations; with many accusing institutions of side-lining those from disadvantaged backgrounds.
JOHANNESBURG – Universities across the country have increased their efforts to ensure virtual learning is a reality during the nationwide lockdown.
Some institutions have resumed the academic year with thousands of students taking lectures online.
Despite remote learning solutions, universities are also doing away with venue-based exams.
However, the move to migrate to online has been met with a backlash from student organisations; with many accusing institutions of side-lining those from disadvantaged backgrounds.
The South African Students Congress (Sasco) is on Monday calling on its members to boycott e-learning for two weeks until the Department of Higher Education can provide the means for all students to participate.
This comes after the University of Johannesburg, Wits, Stellenbosch and Rhodes kickstarted the second term with thousands of students working remotely.
Sasco president Bamanye Matiwane said: “No student must be left behind. There must be a coordinated programme for all students. For so long as the department of higher learning is not willing to compromise, we want to lobby all students to protect themselves.”
While Wits and UJ have provided students with 30 gigabytes of data, Matiwane has said this would not solve the country's digital illiteracy concerns.
Student leaders are also calling for institutions to reduce tuition fees during the lockdown.
More in Local
-
Several NPA officials in the Eastern Cape ordered into quarantine
-
Abuti bula boot: Man caught 'smuggling' girlfriend from GP to MP in car boot
-
Govt officially bans selling of prepared food amid COVID-19 lockdown
-
SAPS probe motive behind murder of Ruyerwacht resident (85)
-
EC ANC chief whip in court for drunk driving, breaking lockdown rules
-
Prisoners threaten to strip and go hungry to be ‘protected’ from COVID-19
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.