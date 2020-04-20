Boycott e-learning until all students are brought on board - Sascoc

The move to migrate to learning online has been met with a backlash from student organisations; with many accusing institutions of side-lining those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

JOHANNESBURG – Universities across the country have increased their efforts to ensure virtual learning is a reality during the nationwide lockdown.

Some institutions have resumed the academic year with thousands of students taking lectures online.

Despite remote learning solutions, universities are also doing away with venue-based exams.

The South African Students Congress (Sasco) is on Monday calling on its members to boycott e-learning for two weeks until the Department of Higher Education can provide the means for all students to participate.

This comes after the University of Johannesburg, Wits, Stellenbosch and Rhodes kickstarted the second term with thousands of students working remotely.

Sasco president Bamanye Matiwane said: “No student must be left behind. There must be a coordinated programme for all students. For so long as the department of higher learning is not willing to compromise, we want to lobby all students to protect themselves.”

While Wits and UJ have provided students with 30 gigabytes of data, Matiwane has said this would not solve the country's digital illiteracy concerns.

Student leaders are also calling for institutions to reduce tuition fees during the lockdown.