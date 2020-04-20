Baroka's Mphahlele does not support playing games behind closed doors

With the board of governors having set a tentative deadline of 30 June to end the current season, talks are ongoing about how this current season can resume.

JOHANNESBURG - Baroka FC CEO Khurishi Mphahlele said he did not support the return of the Absa Premiership with games being held behind closed doors.

But Mphahlele said he wanted the game to resume, only when t would be safe to do so.

“I’m supporting the safety of the people because we are not using machines,” he said. “If we say the league must be played behind closed doors, then it means there is no one to run after the football and we are using kids and people to run after the ball. So, we do not want to risk their safety as well. I don’t support that. I support that the league must be suspended until this epidemic can be controlled.”

Before the suspension of the league, Baroka were in the semi-finals of the Nedbank Cup and 13th on the log.

Mphahlele said if the team were good enough to potentially win silverware this season, they should be good enough to maintain their challenge in the next campaign.

“What are just doing our best,” he said. “We are not trying to create history, we are doing our best. If what we are doing is good, it will be even good next year. It won’t be good only this season.”

With matches suspended since mid-March, Mphahlele has discussed the financial impact it has had on Baroka.

“Sponsors cannot give us money when we do not provide the service because we rely on the sponsor to provide the service and they give us money,” he revealed. “Now sponsors are not getting the service they deserve for the money they are giving to us. We are talking to them and we will see how it goes.”