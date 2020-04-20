At least 4 people arrested in drug raids across WC

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police have made a series of drug busts over the past several days.

On Sunday, there was a high-speed chase involving a drug dealer in Riebeeck-West. It ended at the suspect's home where officials eventually got a search warrant and found tik, mandrax and marijuana.

In Dunoon, police - acting on a tip-off - came across a stash of tik and mandrax at a house.

A suspect was also arrested.

On Friday, officers seized liquid cocaine and tik valued at around R3 million at a Table View home.

Three people were taken into custody.