AS Roma players give up four months' salary

If the championship, interrupted since March 9, were to resume, the club, the staff and the players agreed on a bonus system set according to various sporting objectives to be achieved.

JOHANNESBURG - The players of AS Roma and their coach Paulo Fonseca have given up four months of salary, the club announced on Sunday, faced like others with economic difficulties linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Italian club press release, players will not be paid for the months of March, April, May and June.

The players and staff members also agreed to pay the club employees who were laid-off directly the difference between what they currently receive and their regular salary.

"Captain Edin Dzeko, all the players and Paulo have shown that they really understand what this club represents and we also thank them for their magnificent gesture in favor of our employees", reacted Guido Fienga, the general manager of Roma .

Among the Serie A clubs, Juventus and Parma had already announced that they had reached an agreement to lower wages. The principle had been validated by all the clubs during a general assembly of the League.

The Italian Federation repeated Friday its wish to resume the season "late May-early June".

With more than 23,000 deaths officially counted, Italy is the country most mourning by the pandemic after the United States.