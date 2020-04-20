AS Roma players give up four months' salary
If the championship, interrupted since March 9, were to resume, the club, the staff and the players agreed on a bonus system set according to various sporting objectives to be achieved.
JOHANNESBURG - The players of AS Roma and their coach Paulo Fonseca have given up four months of salary, the club announced on Sunday, faced like others with economic difficulties linked to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the Italian club press release, players will not be paid for the months of March, April, May and June.
If the championship, interrupted since 9 March, were to resume, the club, the staff and the players agreed on a bonus system set according to various sporting objectives to be achieved.
The players and staff members also agreed to pay the club employees who were laid-off directly the difference between what they currently receive and their regular salary.
"Captain Edin Dzeko, all the players and Paulo have shown that they really understand what this club represents and we also thank them for their magnificent gesture in favor of our employees", reacted Guido Fienga, the general manager of Roma .
Among the Serie A clubs, Juventus and Parma had already announced that they had reached an agreement to lower wages. The principle had been validated by all the clubs during a general assembly of the League.
The Italian Federation repeated Friday its wish to resume the season "late May-early June".
With more than 23,000 deaths officially counted, Italy is the country most mourning by the pandemic after the United States.
More in Sport
-
Why wait for a pandemic? - Djokovic plan for low-ranked players queried
-
Hazard has recovered well from surgery, says Belgium coach
-
Djokovic opposes compulsory coronavirus vaccination
-
Williams coach Mouratoglou launches five-week tournament amid pandemic
-
Too early to worry coronavirus will further delay Tokyo Games
-
Djokovic says tennis 'big three' plan to help lowest-ranked players
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.