Abuti bula boot: Man caught 'smuggling' girlfriend from GP to MP in car boot
A couple was arrested over the weekend on the N17 when the man's car was stopped by Gauteng police and traffic officers. Upon inspecting the car, the man's girlfriend was found inside the boot.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are seemingly getting more 'creative' with trying to dodge lockdown regulations under the eye of law enforcement.
A couple was arrested over the weekend on the N17 when the man's car was stopped by Gauteng police and traffic officers. Upon inspecting the car, the man's girlfriend was found inside the boot.
Law enforcement officials said the woman was being willingly smuggled from Gauteng to Mpumalanga in the dark of the night.
According to Section 11 of the Disaster Management Act:
(1 )(a) For the period of lockdown-
(i) every person is confined to his or her place of residence, unless strictly for the purpose of performing an essential service, obtaining an essential good or service, collecting a social grant, pension or seeking emergency, life-saving, or chronic medical attention.
Should one need to travel out of town for whatever reason, a permit is needed.
A man was arrested at the N12 roadblock on Friday, 17 April, for attempting to smuggle his girlfriend out of GP to MP, without a permit.— MEC Faith Mazibuko (@FaithMazibukoSA) April 19, 2020
Law enforcement asked the man to open the boot to search, they found a lady inside.
She was also arrested, she consented to be smuggled. pic.twitter.com/QuONdyDz0p
More in Local
-
Boycott e-learning until all students are brought on board - Sascoc
-
Several NPA officials in the Eastern Cape ordered into quarantine
-
Govt officially bans selling of prepared food amid COVID-19 lockdown
-
SAPS probe motive behind murder of Ruyerwacht resident (85)
-
EC ANC chief whip in court for drunk driving, breaking lockdown rules
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.