Abuti bula boot: Man caught 'smuggling' girlfriend from GP to MP in car boot

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are seemingly getting more 'creative' with trying to dodge lockdown regulations under the eye of law enforcement.

A couple was arrested over the weekend on the N17 when the man's car was stopped by Gauteng police and traffic officers. Upon inspecting the car, the man's girlfriend was found inside the boot.

Law enforcement officials said the woman was being willingly smuggled from Gauteng to Mpumalanga in the dark of the night.

According to Section 11 of the Disaster Management Act:

(1 )(a) For the period of lockdown-

(i) every person is confined to his or her place of residence, unless strictly for the purpose of performing an essential service, obtaining an essential good or service, collecting a social grant, pension or seeking emergency, life-saving, or chronic medical attention.

Should one need to travel out of town for whatever reason, a permit is needed.