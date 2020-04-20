7 more COVID-19 cases confirmed at Netcare's St Augustine's Hospital

This means there are now 83 reported cases of COVID-19 at Netcare facilities in the metro.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu on Sunday said seven more coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were discovered at Netcare St Augustine's Hospital in eThekwini.

About 58 health workers are among those infected.

Simelane-Zulu said teams were sent to the Kingsway Hospital and St Augustine's Hospital to look into possible negligence.

The MEC said the seven patients who tested positive for COVID-19 at St Augustine's Hospital were initially admitted at the dialysis centre. The centre is separate from the hospital’s main building, where 66 cases were discovered.

Simelane-Zulu said when the hospital was closed over a week ago, management assured government officials that patients at the dialysis centre were not affected and therefore the centre was allowed to continue operating.

With the discovery of new cases, Simelane-Zulu said she had requested for all patients who have tested positive to be moved to another facility.

“We’ve given them a week to say ‘what are they going to do with these patients and where are they going to take them?’ but they need to test all of them at this point, and indicate either than the seven that we know are already positive,” she said.



Simelane-Zulu said the screening and testing of patients and health workers at Kingsway Hospital and St Augustine's Hospital were ongoing.

