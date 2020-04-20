18 places you can donate food for coronavirus-hit people

Here's how you can help donate to South Africans whose next meal is an immediate worry due to COVID-19's pressure on jobs.

Many households have been financially crippled by the lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus. Several relief organisations have been working tirelessly to keep a looming hunger crisis at bay. And while lockdown may have you feeling powerless, there are things you can do to help that suit your pocket. These organisations need your assistance to distribute food to desperate people.

MATCH-MAKER ORGANISATIONS

These are organisations that connect donors to local food relief groups around the country.

FoodForwardSA

- Area: national

- Donations needed: monetary

- Donate here.

The Angel Network

- Area: national

- Donations needed: monetary

- You can donate via their website.

CoronaCare for South Africa

- Area: national

- Donations needed: monetary

- More info on how to donate here.

Islamic Relief

- Area: national

- Donations needed: monetary

- More info can be found on their website.

Ladles of Love

- Area: Cape Town

- Donations needed: monetary, loaves of peanut butter and jam sandwiches

- More info: You can donate via PayFast or contact them on 076 064 3694.

LOCAL ORGANISATIONS

WESTERN CAPE

The Sprightly Seed

- Areas: Lavender Hill, Nyanga East, Mfuleni, Kalkfontein and Mitchell’s Plain

- Distributing food and hygiene packs to 450 families

- Donations needed: monetary

- For more info, go their givengain account.

The Mahabbah Foundation

- Areas: throughout Cape Town where help is needed

- Distributing 2000 loaves of bread with jam daily

- Donations needed: monetary

- More info: 082 468 7484

Ramzi's Food

- Areas: throughout the Cape Flats and Brooklyn

- Catering company transformed into a community kitchen feeding over 1000 people daily

- Donations needed: monetary and groceries

- More info: 072 387 8622

Noordhoek Group:

- Areas: collecting for Masiphumelele families

- Boiled eggs and sandwiches can be dropped off at The Foodbarn Deli at the Farm Village (Noordhoek) on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The Kensington Neighbourhood Watch

- Areas: Kensington and Factreton

- Distributing food and hygiene packs to households

- Donations needed: monetary, food and sanitary items

- More info: 060 991 1425

Warriors of Hope

- Areas: Bonteheuwel

- Distributing hot food to households

- Donations needed: monetary

- More info, go to their Facebook accoun t.

Restaurant Foliage

- Areas: Franschhoek and surrounds

- Restaurant turned into a community kitchen providing hot meals daily

- Donations needed: monetary and groceries

- More info: You can donate on the Isabelo website.

Nakhlistan

- Areas: throughout Cape Town

- Distributing hot meals daily

- Donations needed: monetary

- Find more info on their Facebook page.

GAUTENG

Afrika Awake

- Areas: throughout the province

- Distributing food packs and hot meals

- Donations needed: monetary

- You can donate on their BackABuddy account.

Rays of Hope

- Areas: Alexandra

- Distributing food and hygiene hampers to households

- Donations needed: monetary and masks

- For more info, go to their site.

FeedSA:

- Areas: Alexandra

- Distributing food and hygiene packs

- Donations needed: monetary

- To donate, go to their website.

Soul Food Africa:

- Areas: throughout the province

- You can donate here.

Thava Indian Restaurant:

- Areas: throughout the province

- Restaurant turned into a community kitchen providing hot meals daily

- Donations needed: monetary and groceries

- You can get more info on how to donate on their Facebook account.