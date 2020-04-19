Zuma: I am looking forward to defending myself in court

The Jacob Zuma Foundation released a statement on Sunday, saying the ex-president has fired Daniel Mantsha as his attorney replacing him with Eric Mabuza.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma said he was looking forward to defending himself against the corruption charges leveled against him next month.

Mabuza will work with a team led by advocate Muzi Sikhakhane.

It’s still unclear if Zuma will withdraw his appeal of permanent stay of prosecution in the Constitutional Court.

However, he said his legal team was ready to dispel the notion that by exercising his rights he is avoiding a day in court.

It’s still not clear what led to Zuma replacing Mantsha with Mabuza.

Both the foundation and Mabuza have not yet been available for comment.