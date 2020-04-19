Sisulu visits Empolweni residents, calls for adherence to social distancing

The Western Cape High Court order allows 49 structures to be re-erected after they were demolished on the orders of the City of Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN – The Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu is visiting the eMpolweni community in Khayelitsha on Sunday.

Shacks in that community were twice torn down by the City of Cape Town last week.

The community turned to the courts and won a reprieve.

Residents are cooking food over the fire while children play nearby. It seems calm has been restored to the community – after a difficult few days.

The Western Cape High Court order allows 49 structures to be re-erected on the land.

In the meantime, Gift of the Givers has provided 100 tents to the community.

The City has sent a water tank and three chemical toilets to ensure adequate sanitation.

A community member says she's grateful for these provisions.

“We are thankful for the water and the toilets because we are in need of those things. You can’t live without them.”

Minister Sisulu has reminded the community to adhere to the lockdown regulations.

“Even as they return to this place we want them to adhere to the regulations of the new reality, they cannot be overcrowded. They must practice social distancing.”

The minister has also handed out sponsored food parcels to some residents.

The department of social development will provide food parcels to the other families soon.