Sisulu, Makhubo to engage evicted residents in Empolweni and Lawley
The demolitions have sparked outrage, with many questioning the timing of the evictions, which increase the threat of spreading the coronavirus.
JOHANNESBURG – Senior government officials day expected to, on Sunday, engage communities in different parts of the country evicted from their homes during the lockdown period.
Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu will visit the community of Empolweni in the Western Cape, while Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo will be in Lawley in Gauteng where residents were accused of illegally erecting their structures on privately owned land.
The national command council led By President Cyril Ramaphosa placed a moratorium on all eviction orders during the lockdown, but this hasn't stopped some municipalities from acting against residents.
Community members in Empolweni informal settlement were left stranded after the City of Cape Town authorised the destruction of their homes last week.
The City claims it was enacting a long-existing court order to have the structures removed.
Meanwhile, residents in Lawley in Johannesburg were enraged after they were accused exploiting the lockdown by building their homes on privately-owned land.
Scores of community members are demanding answers from government after losing property worth thousands of rand during the demolition of their houses earlier this week.
Minister Sisulu and Mayor Makhubo are now visiting these areas respectively to ascertain how the residents were rendered homeless at a time when the President had ordered everyone to stay at home.
