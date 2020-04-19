Self-isolation for KZN COVID-19 patients allowed no more: Simelane-Zulu
She said all those who have tested for COVID-19 from Sunday onwards would be kept and monitored at state-identified quarantine sites.
DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) health officials on Sunday said they had resolved to do away with the policy of self-isolation for all those who have tested positive for COVID-19.
KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said this comes after they realised that many of those asked to self-isolate at home were failing to adhere to instructions given to them.
Simelane-Zulu said despite being given clear instructions, many of those diagnosed with COVID-19 in KZN still left their homes and thus place others at risk.
She said strict measures to curb domestic transmissions have started in eThekwini, where most cases of COVID-19 in the province have occurred.
Simelane-Zulu said this decision, however, did not affect patients who were already self-isolating at home and they would not have to present themselves at quarantine sites.
The provincial government has also decided that as from Monday, law enforcement officials will ramp up their operations at various hotspots to enforce adherence to regulations of the National Disaster Act.
