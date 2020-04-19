SAHRC vows to protect dignity of the homeless at Strandontein shelter

Commissioner Chris Nissen who visited the area said there were still issues inside the camp.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said all steps would be taken to protect the dignity of the homeless staying at a makeshift shelter in Strandfontein.

There were reports of a death, rape and unhygienic living conditions at the Strandfontein Sports Ground housing more than 2,000 homeless people for the lockdown duration.



Nissen said he was more concerned about the state of health offered to those living in the shelter.

“The right to adequate healthcare is a right. But we feel if a clinic closes at 4 pm, then what happens after that? People are saying it takes from an hour to a day for an ambulance to arrive and that’s a violation. People can die.”