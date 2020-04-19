View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
Go

SAHRC vows to protect dignity of the homeless at Strandontein shelter

Commissioner Chris Nissen who visited the area said there were still issues inside the camp.

The City of Cape Town's temporary housing facility for homeless people at the Strandfontein Sports Ground. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
The City of Cape Town's temporary housing facility for homeless people at the Strandfontein Sports Ground. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
one minute ago

CAPE TOWN - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said all steps would be taken to protect the dignity of the homeless staying at a makeshift shelter in Strandfontein.

Commissioner Chris Nissen who visited the area said there were still issues inside the camp.

There were reports of a death, rape and unhygienic living conditions at the Strandfontein Sports Ground housing more than 2,000 homeless people for the lockdown duration.

Nissen said he was more concerned about the state of health offered to those living in the shelter.

“The right to adequate healthcare is a right. But we feel if a clinic closes at 4 pm, then what happens after that? People are saying it takes from an hour to a day for an ambulance to arrive and that’s a violation. People can die.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA