SAHRC vows to protect dignity of the homeless at Strandontein shelter
Commissioner Chris Nissen who visited the area said there were still issues inside the camp.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said all steps would be taken to protect the dignity of the homeless staying at a makeshift shelter in Strandfontein.
Commissioner Chris Nissen who visited the area said there were still issues inside the camp.
There were reports of a death, rape and unhygienic living conditions at the Strandfontein Sports Ground housing more than 2,000 homeless people for the lockdown duration.
Nissen said he was more concerned about the state of health offered to those living in the shelter.
“The right to adequate healthcare is a right. But we feel if a clinic closes at 4 pm, then what happens after that? People are saying it takes from an hour to a day for an ambulance to arrive and that’s a violation. People can die.”
More in Local
-
CoCT calls on public transport regulations to be relaxed amid lockdown
-
Self-isolation for KZN COVID-19 patients allowed no more: Simelane-Zulu
-
4 more Kingsway Hospital health workers test positive for COVID-19
-
Maile, Makhubo call off meeting with disgruntled Lawley residents
-
Parliament puts NHI Bill on hold amid COVID-19 pandemic
-
Sisulu visits Empolweni residents, calls for adherence to social distancing
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.