SA COVID-19 cases now sitting at 3,158 with 2 new deaths

Two more people, from KwaZulu-Natala and the Western Cape, have died from the disease, bringing the total number of deaths to 54.

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now 3,158.

According to the Department of Health, the total number of tests conducted to date is 114,711.

Gauteng remains the epicentre of the virus with 1,148 cases recorded.