Ramaphosa, PPC agree to intensify reforms to address impact of lockdown
Government says it aims to prioritise programmes to assist the poor and jobless who have been hit hard by the mandatory lockdown.
JOHANNESBURG – With South Africans set to enter the fourth week of a national lockdown, government said it's intensifying its efforts for the implementation of identified structural reforms.
It aims to prioritise programmes to assist the poor and jobless who have been hit hard by the mandatory lockdown.
On Saturday, President Cyril Ramaphosa held a virtual meeting with ministers, premiers and mayor to look at strengthening government's response to COVID-19.
The presidential coordinating council (PPC) agreed on the need for a risk-adjusted approach to the resumption of economic activity after the lockdown ends.
The presidency said the meeting looked at problems encountered during the lockdown – particularly the need for relief for many Souths Africans who lost their livelihoods, experience food shortages and are without water.
South African Social Service Agency (Sassa) has also set aside over R400 million for social relief efforts through food parcels and vouchers to be rolled out on a larger scale.
Government said it needs a solid economic recovery plan since shutdown has had a devastating impact on it.
The PCC said it understands the economy cannot be abruptly opened…to ensure that covid-19 transmissions do not increase.
Cabinet is expected to meet tomorrow to finalise these plans.
More in Local
-
SA marks highest single-day jump of 251 new cases, country’s total now 3,034
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 18 April 2020
-
SA now has 3,304 confirmed cases of the coronavirus
-
Western Cape COVID-19 death toll currently sitting at 15
-
Kodwa, Radebe & Mashego-Dlamini to visit Lesotho after army deployment
-
Councillors, media barred from entering shelter for homless in Strandfontiein
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.