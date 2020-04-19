View all in Latest
Over 13,000 travellers affected by lockdown repatriated since beginning of April

The South African government has made travel arrangements for thousands of South Africans stranded in different parts of the world to return home.

Flight SA2239 departed from London on Sunday morning, 12 April 2020 and was expected to arrive at Cape Town International Airport at approximately 8pm. Picture: Supplied.
Bonga Dlulane 40 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said over 13,000 passengers have been repatriated since the beginning of the month.

The South African government has made travel arrangements for thousands of South Africans stranded in different parts of the world to return home.

While most foreign nationals have returned to their respective countries during the lockdown.

The operations have been facilitated through OR Tambo, Cape Town and King Shaka International airports.

Since the lockdown was imposed over two weeks ago, domestic and international travel has been prohibited except in these circumstances.

The minister's spokesperson Ayanda Allie-Payne says they're satisfied with how operations have been going.

“All the relevant stakeholders implemented the screening, testing, isolation and – where needs be – the quarantine guidelines to guarantee the safety of all involved.”

Timeline

