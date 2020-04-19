Over 13,000 travellers affected by lockdown repatriated since beginning of April

The South African government has made travel arrangements for thousands of South Africans stranded in different parts of the world to return home.

JOHANNESBURG – Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said over 13,000 passengers have been repatriated since the beginning of the month.

While most foreign nationals have returned to their respective countries during the lockdown.

The operations have been facilitated through OR Tambo, Cape Town and King Shaka International airports.

Since the lockdown was imposed over two weeks ago, domestic and international travel has been prohibited except in these circumstances.

The minister's spokesperson Ayanda Allie-Payne says they're satisfied with how operations have been going.

“All the relevant stakeholders implemented the screening, testing, isolation and – where needs be – the quarantine guidelines to guarantee the safety of all involved.”