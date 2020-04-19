View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
Go

Nine killed in Indonesia mining accident

The accident happened Saturday in South Solok in West Sumatra province when a group of 12 people were digging for gold at an abandoned mine.

This handout photo taken and received on April 19, 2020 from the West Sumatra police department shows a man gesturing at the site where nine people died after a landslide hit an illegal gold mine in Solok, West Sumatra. Picture: AFP
This handout photo taken and received on April 19, 2020 from the West Sumatra police department shows a man gesturing at the site where nine people died after a landslide hit an illegal gold mine in Solok, West Sumatra. Picture: AFP
49 minutes ago

JAKARTA – Nine people were killed by a landslide at an illegal gold mine in Sumatra, an Indonesian official said Sunday.

The accident happened Saturday in South Solok in West Sumatra province when a group of 12 people were digging for gold at an abandoned mine.

The area has several abandoned mines from the colonial era.

"Eight men and one woman went in to dig and were buried by a landslide. We evacuated their bodies early this morning," district spokesman Firdaus Firman told AFP.

Three people keeping watch reported the accident to local officials when the group failed to emerge from the mine.

The victims were local farmers digging the gold without proper equipment or protective gear.

The location and the rainy weather also hampered rescue efforts.

"All victims are accounted for and there's no more missing," Firman said, adding that police and the local disaster agency are investigating.

Illegal and unlicensed mines are prevalent across mineral-rich Indonesia and the scene of frequent accidents.

In early 2019 at least 16 people were buried alive when a mine collapsed in the Bolaang Mongondow region of North Sulawesi, where five miners were killed a few months earlier in a similar accident.

Timeline

More in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA