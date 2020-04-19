View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
Go

Mkhize says social distancing at funerals important for curbing COVID-19 spread

Scores of infections have been traced back to funerals and other mass gatherings in the Eastern Cape and the Free State.

The elderly practice social distancing while waiting to collect their Sassa grants from Diepsloot mall on 30 March 2020. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
The elderly practice social distancing while waiting to collect their Sassa grants from Diepsloot mall on 30 March 2020. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
Eyewitness News one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – With more than 3,000 COVID-19 cases in the country Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has stressed the importance of maintaining social distancing, especially during funerals.

Speaking at a separate virtual media briefing late on Saturday night, Minister Mkhize announced the country has logged a record 251 new infections, raising the country's total cases to 3,034.

Scores of infections have been traced back to funerals and other mass gatherings in the Eastern Cape and the Free State.

Although Mkhize said he is pleased by the progress made in conducting tests in country, he believes more can still be done.

The minsiter said South Africans must find ways of adjusting to a new normal at burials in order to minimise the risk of infections.

“When people are covering the grave, they would exchange the spade, and we think that may be a challenge particularly when their hands are not protected with gloves.
Sometimes when they come back from the gravesite, they wash their hands in one basin, and sometimes they have to go through a buffet of a meal.”

With more than 900,000 people screened, the infection rate is still expected to rise as testing increases.

The country has also registered two additional COVID-19 fatalities, taking the death toll to 52.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA