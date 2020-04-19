Mkhize says social distancing at funerals important for curbing COVID-19 spread

Scores of infections have been traced back to funerals and other mass gatherings in the Eastern Cape and the Free State.

JOHANNESBURG – With more than 3,000 COVID-19 cases in the country Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has stressed the importance of maintaining social distancing, especially during funerals.

Speaking at a separate virtual media briefing late on Saturday night, Minister Mkhize announced the country has logged a record 251 new infections, raising the country's total cases to 3,034.

Scores of infections have been traced back to funerals and other mass gatherings in the Eastern Cape and the Free State.

Although Mkhize said he is pleased by the progress made in conducting tests in country, he believes more can still be done.

The minsiter said South Africans must find ways of adjusting to a new normal at burials in order to minimise the risk of infections.

“When people are covering the grave, they would exchange the spade, and we think that may be a challenge particularly when their hands are not protected with gloves.

Sometimes when they come back from the gravesite, they wash their hands in one basin, and sometimes they have to go through a buffet of a meal.”

With more than 900,000 people screened, the infection rate is still expected to rise as testing increases.

The country has also registered two additional COVID-19 fatalities, taking the death toll to 52.