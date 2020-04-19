Mkhize says social distancing at funerals important for curbing COVID-19 spread
Scores of infections have been traced back to funerals and other mass gatherings in the Eastern Cape and the Free State.
JOHANNESBURG – With more than 3,000 COVID-19 cases in the country Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has stressed the importance of maintaining social distancing, especially during funerals.
Speaking at a separate virtual media briefing late on Saturday night, Minister Mkhize announced the country has logged a record 251 new infections, raising the country's total cases to 3,034.
Scores of infections have been traced back to funerals and other mass gatherings in the Eastern Cape and the Free State.
Although Mkhize said he is pleased by the progress made in conducting tests in country, he believes more can still be done.
The minsiter said South Africans must find ways of adjusting to a new normal at burials in order to minimise the risk of infections.
“When people are covering the grave, they would exchange the spade, and we think that may be a challenge particularly when their hands are not protected with gloves.
Sometimes when they come back from the gravesite, they wash their hands in one basin, and sometimes they have to go through a buffet of a meal.”
With more than 900,000 people screened, the infection rate is still expected to rise as testing increases.
The country has also registered two additional COVID-19 fatalities, taking the death toll to 52.
More in Local
-
ANC EC leader arrested for breaking lockdown regulations in court on Monday
-
Ramaphosa, PPC agree to intensify reforms to address impact of lockdown
-
SA marks highest single-day jump of 251 new cases, country’s total now 3,034
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 18 April 2020
-
SA now has 3,304 confirmed cases of the coronavirus
-
Western Cape COVID-19 death toll currently sitting at 15
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.