Maile, Makhubo call off meeting with disgruntled Lawley residents

The disgruntled residents have blocked various parts of the area with burning tyres and debris.

LAWLEY - Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile and Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo have called off a meeting with the community of Kokotela informal settlement in Lawley.

The disgruntled residents have blocked various parts of the area with burning tyres and debris.

They want to remain in the vicinity after more than 80 homes were destroyed by the City of Joburg on Thursday.

Police are on standby monitoring the protest.

Maile and Makhubo arrived at Lawley on Sunday morning hoping to address the community but have since cancelled their plans

Instead, Maile said they were in the community to assess the situation: “We had to call off the visit because it was not about meeting anybody; it’s not allowed during this period of the lockdown to have special gatherings.”

Both the mayor and the MEC have not announced what interventions they plan to implement for the community.

CAN’T ADHERE TO LOCKDOWN REGULATIONS

Residents whose structures were dismantled by the Red Ants said they could not adhere to lockdown regulations when they have nowhere to stay.

More than 200 affected residents staged a protest along the R588, forcing motorists to make u-turns.

They also blocked the road with burning objects, including rocks and anything they could lay their hands on.

Community leader Sbongiseni Ndimdwa said they would continue to protest until officials from the City of Joburg and Gauteng government address them.