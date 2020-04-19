Lawley residents protest over evictions and demolition of homes
Approximately 200 protesters are chanting and singing freedom songs – in clear violation of several lockdown rules.
JOHANNESBURG – Protesting residents of the Kokotela informal settlement in Lawley extension two, in the south of Johannesburg have blocked off key roads (Walter road and the R558) in the area.
They are protesting over the City's decision to evict them from the area.
About 80 shacks have been demolished by the notorious red ants on Thursday.
Members of saps and metro police are closely monitoring the situation.
Meanwhile, Gauteng MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs Lebogang Maile and Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo are expected to address the affected residents on Sunday.
Residents of Kokotela informal settlement in #Lawley are protesting along the R558 on Sunday over the demolition of their homes by the Red Ants on Thursday. EN pic.twitter.com/NqsMsHqrTO— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 19, 2020
