Lawley residents protest over evictions and demolition of homes

Approximately 200 protesters are chanting and singing freedom songs – in clear violation of several lockdown rules.

Protesting Kokotela residents on Sunday, 19 April 2020. They took to the streets over government's decision to evict them. Picture: Screenshot
18 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Protesting residents of the Kokotela informal settlement in Lawley extension two, in the south of Johannesburg have blocked off key roads (Walter road and the R558) in the area.

They are protesting over the City's decision to evict them from the area.

About 80 shacks have been demolished by the notorious red ants on Thursday.

Approximately 200 protesters are chanting and singing freedom songs – in clear violation of several lockdown rules.

Members of saps and metro police are closely monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, Gauteng MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs Lebogang Maile and Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo are expected to address the affected residents on Sunday.

Timeline

Comments

