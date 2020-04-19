COVID-19 global view:More than 2.3 mln infections worldwide,US remains epicentre
The US remains the epicenter of the coronavirus, recording 33,000 new cases in just 24 hours.
JOHANNESBURG – There are now more than 2.3 million cases of the coronavirus across the globe with mounting fears the pandemic is showing no signs of slowing.
While more than 590,000 people have recovered from the disease, while 160,000 have died.
President Donald Trump is fielding criticism for trying to open parts of the economy against the advice of health experts.
Over 730,000 cases have been confirmed in that country. More than 39,000 patients have died – the highest rate in the world.
US RECORDS 1,891 CORONAVIRUS DEATHS IN PAST 24 HOURS: JOHNS HOPKINS
The coronavirus death toll in the United States climbed by 1,891 in the past 24 hours to reach 38,664 on Saturday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
The US has seen a total of 732,197 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the global health crisis, according to the Baltimore-based university.
It is the highest number of virus cases and deaths of any country in the world.
Also Saturday, coronavirus deaths surged past 100,000 in Europe, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the 157,539 fatalities worldwide.
Additional reporting by AFP
