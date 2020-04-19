View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
Go

COVID-19 global view:More than 2.3 mln infections worldwide,US remains epicentre

The US remains the epicenter of the coronavirus, recording 33,000 new cases in just 24 hours.

This handout illustration image obtained February 27, 2020 courtesy of the National Institutes of Health taken with a scanning electron microscope shows SARS-CoV-2 (round blue objects) emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab, SARS-CoV-2, also known as 2019-nCoV, is the virus that causes COVID-19, the virus shown was isolated from a patient in the US. Picture: AFP.
This handout illustration image obtained February 27, 2020 courtesy of the National Institutes of Health taken with a scanning electron microscope shows SARS-CoV-2 (round blue objects) emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab, SARS-CoV-2, also known as 2019-nCoV, is the virus that causes COVID-19, the virus shown was isolated from a patient in the US. Picture: AFP.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – There are now more than 2.3 million cases of the coronavirus across the globe with mounting fears the pandemic is showing no signs of slowing.

While more than 590,000 people have recovered from the disease, while 160,000 have died.

The US remains the epicenter of the coronavirus, recording 33,000 new cases in just 24 hours.

President Donald Trump is fielding criticism for trying to open parts of the economy against the advice of health experts.

Over 730,000 cases have been confirmed in that country. More than 39,000 patients have died – the highest rate in the world.

US RECORDS 1,891 CORONAVIRUS DEATHS IN PAST 24 HOURS: JOHNS HOPKINS

The coronavirus death toll in the United States climbed by 1,891 in the past 24 hours to reach 38,664 on Saturday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The US has seen a total of 732,197 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the global health crisis, according to the Baltimore-based university.

It is the highest number of virus cases and deaths of any country in the world.

Also Saturday, coronavirus deaths surged past 100,000 in Europe, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the 157,539 fatalities worldwide.

Additional reporting by AFP

Timeline

More in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA