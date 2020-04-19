EC Health MEC calls for stringent regulations around funerals amid COVID-19

South Africa reported 251 new cases on Saturday the highest surge within 24 hours since the country recorded its first case last month.

CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba is appealing for more stringent regulations around funerals as several coronavirus cases have been linked to burials.

There are now 3,034 infections across the country and 52 people have died of the disease.

The Eastern Cape has recorded 270 infections and four people have died.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has appealed to South Africans to comply with lockdown measures by keeping the number of funeral attendances as low as possible at 50 people.

Gomba has sent a proposal to the premier on how funerals should be done.

In a statement, she said no tents or catering should be provided at funerals.

This after authorities have noticed that several funeral parlours are allowing more than 50 people to attend burial services.

As a result, the number of infections linked to funerals has seen an uptick.

The department is especially concerned about funerals in rural areas and townships where scores of people visit the bereaved family for prayer services on a daily basis, up until the day of the funeral.

Last week, 10 people were arrested for contravening lockdown regulations at a funeral in the OR Tambo District.